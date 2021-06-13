Cancel
Emily Ratajkowski criticizes Judd Apatow movie to pal Amy Schumer

dnyuz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile speaking with Amy Schumer for the Tribeca Film Festival, Emily Ratajkowski criticized “This is 40” — a movie directed by Schumer’s mentor, Judd Apatow. Specifically, she decried the character Desi, played by Megan Fox, who works in a boutique but is an escort on the side. “So that movie...

dnyuz.com
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Amy Schumer’s trucker doppelgänger: The bizarre story that even confused the comedian herself

Stand-up comedian and actor Amy Schumer found herself trending on Twitter this week when a picture of a lookalike ostensibly winning a prize at a truck stop went viral, before various elements of the story were debunked by Snopes.The story began with a Facebook post by the Celina 52 Truck Stop, showing a picture of a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Schumer collecting a Monster Energy-branded mini-fridge from a truck stop. The caption read: “Who says only men drive trucks?? Big Rig driver Amelia stopped in this morning to redeem her Cranking The Hog Reward Points for this...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Amy Schumer Reacts to Viral Trucker Lookalike: ‘What’s Going on at the Truck Stop?’

Amy Schumer has a doppelgänger in Tennessee with an interesting taste in tattoos. The stand-up comedian began trending Thursday on Twitter after a viral tweet from the account @thisisnotjuice. No, Juice wasn’t live-tweeting reruns of “Inside Amy Schumer.” They’d shared a Facebook post from the Celina 52 Truck Stop congratulating a local big-rig driver, Amelia, on redeeming a brand new Monster Energy mini-fridge with loyalty points from the establishment.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Celebrated Her Birthday in Two Opulent Versace Looks

Emily Ratajkowski has been celebrating her birthday in stunning fashion this week. The multihyphenate—model-actress-author-businesswoman—turned 30 in a slew of exemplary EmRata looks. Somewhere sun-drenched next to the ocean, Ratajkowski first opted for a bejeweled, ruffled top and a low-slung, navel-baring orange skirt from Versace’s spring 2021 collection. Donatella Versace herself weighed in on the image, commenting on Ratajkowski’s post, “The birthday mermaid!!! 🧜‍♀️ you look STUNNING.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Emily Ratajkowski Is a Real Life Mermaid in a Glittering Shell Bralette & Neon Maxi Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski kicked off her birthday celebrations in glam fashion. The model, who turns 30 years old today, took to Instagram last night to start her birthday in style with a trip to the beach. From her views of the sunset shore, Ratajkowski posed in a mermaid-inspired look that included a shell-shaped bustier bralette. The orange ruffled hem of her top echoed into her choice of bottoms: a neon orange maxi skirt with a flowing fit and cutout belted waist.
Moviesk1047.com

Emily Ratajkowski Called Out Megan Fox’s Treatment In ‘This Is 40’

Emily Ratajkowski criticized This Is 40 while speaking to Amy Schumer at the Tribeca Film Festival over the weekend, saying that Megan Fox’s character was treated “badly.”. Per Buzzfeed News, the movie, directed by Schumer’s mentor Judd Apatow, came up because she had just turned 40. The 30-year-old model said...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Amy Schumer gets lobster named after her at Peter’s Clam Bar

Snappy comic Amy Schumer now has a real-life snapper named after her. We’re told staff at Butch Yamli’s Long Island spot Peter’s Clam Bar dubbed a 100-year-old lobster “Amy” in anticipation of Schumer filming her new Hulu series “Life & Beth” at the seafood spot in the next few weeks.
CelebritiesJalopnik

I'm Sorry To Say That Bonkers Tweet About The Big Rig Driver Who Looks Like Amy Schumer Is A Joke

It’s possible you may have noticed that comedian Amy Schumer was trending on twitter today, something I’m not sure I’d ordinarily even notice, but the reason for it was something special: a post from a truck stop that featured a big rig driver that looked uncannily like Amy Schumer, only with a goofily vulgar T-shirt, one of those teardrop tattoos that usually suggests you’ve killed someone, a sign decrying public shitting, and more. Too much more, even.
Malverne, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Comedian Amy Schumer films Hulu series in Malverne

The parking lot at Angelo’s Pizzeria on Hempstead Avenue in Malverne was filled with a television production crew on June 14 as comedian Amy Schumer spent much of the day shooting a scene for her upcoming Hulu series, “Life & Beth.”. Streets were blocked off and police cars surrounded the...
MoviesPosted by
The US Sun

What did Emily Ratajkowski say about This Is 40?

LONDON-born actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is not afraid to speak her mind. Despite not acting in the film This Is 40, Emily Ratajkowski did not shy away from the opportunity to talk about her feelings about the film when it came to Megan Fox. What did Emily Ratajkowski say...
Celebritiesmyq105.com

Amy Schumer’s Doppleganger Found At A Truck Stop

The resemblance is uncanny. A gas station in Tennessee tweeted out a picture of a customer that looks exactly like Amy Schumer. If you weren’t careful, you’d think Amy Schumer got a teardrop tattoo and stopped at a gas station in Celina, Tennessee. The Inside Amy Schumer actress has since seen the post, and seems kind of confused.
Beauty & Fashiongofugyourself.com

Nature Honestly Actually IS Healing, Here’s Emily Ratajkowski in a Cocktail Dress

This is for an event that — per Informative Caption — is called “Storytellers: Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski,” which is at the Tribeca Film Festival, but I think was just a fun conversation between friends who are also famous. I do think Emily is a very good writer (this piece she wrote for The Cut was excellent), and I’m looking forward to her book of essays, so I don’t think it’s too weird that she’s being dubbed a storyteller even if I know subsets of the Internet are probably salty about this. (Aren’t we all storytellers, in our ways, anyway?) HOWEVER, what we’re really here to discuss is that Emily stood in front of her closet before this event and thought, “You know what? Let’s give them a taste of the classics! I’m talking bra top, I’m talking abs, I’m talking mini skirts! Let’s give the people what they want and expect. This time….with sleeves.” And I’m grateful! It’s been a minute, Emily, I’ve MISSED THIS.
Celebritiesgrowingyourbaby.com

Emily Ratajkowski Lunches With Her Friends

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski was spotted walking back to her apartment with her baby Sylvester Apollo Bear after having lunch at Cipriani with friends on Sunday, June 20th, 2021. The stylish mama pushed the ultra-chic Barocco Baby Versace Stroller, which retails for € 1.800. Designed to be used from birth, the...
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Emily Ratajkowski’s Vacation Wardrobe Is Peak Mermaidcore

As you might know from this week’s baby-holding investigation, Emily Ratajkowski is on vacation for her 30th birthday. For the celebration, which appears to have taken place on a tropical island, the model-designer packed a very on-theme wardrobe with several mermaid-inspired looks. On Monday, Ratajkowski uploaded a beachside photo of...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Amy Schumer Responds to Truck Stop Doppelganger Blowing Up Twitter

"Amelia" claimed she didn't murder anyone, despite her teardrop tattoo. Amy Schumer appeared just as baffled as the rest of the Twitter-verse when an account shared an image of a woman in a truck stop that looked very much like the comedian. On Wednesday, Celina 52 Truck Stop posted the...