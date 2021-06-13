Cancel
NCAA Austin Super Regional Live Updates: Texas 4, South Florida 3 — Final

By @Horns247
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Two wins away from adding to the program’s NCAA-record 36 appearances in the College World Series, Texas can take a giant step toward trip No. 37 when it meets South Florida in the first game of the Austin Super Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPNU). Longhorn head coach David Pierce’s squad recovered from a relatively unimpressive showing to open postseason play at the Big 12 Tournament in style, sweeping the Austin Regional by defeating Southern, Arizona State and Fairfield by a combined score of 33-5. Texas (45-15) is playing in a super regional for the 11th time since the NCAA Tournament went to the format in 1999 with the Longhorns advancing to Omaha in nine of their previous 10 appearances, including under Pierce in 2018 when they took two of three from Tennessee Tech. The Bulls are in a super regional for the first time in school history after South Florida (31-28) got into the field of 64 by winning American Athletic Conference and proceeded to defeat No. 15 national seed Florida, Miami and South Alabama en route to winning the Gainesville Regional as the No. 4 seed.

