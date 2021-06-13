Cancel
Jake Paul reacts to the fights at UFC 263, claims he will knock out Nate Diaz after he KOs Tyron Woodley

By Adam D Martin
 8 days ago
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted to the fights at UFC 263, claiming that he will knock out Nate Diaz after he KOs Tyron Woodley. Paul has become one of the biggest names in combat sports these days after winning several boxing matches over the likes of Ben Askren and Nate Robinson, and this summer he takes on the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. Paul has often been tweeting during the UFC cards as of late, and it was no different this weekend at UFC 263. Following the fight between Diaz and Leon Edwards, Paul took to his social media to claim that he will knock Diaz out, once he gets through with Woodley after their boxing match on August 28.

