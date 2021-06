Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz are all set to enter the ring at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona for an epic welterweight battle. The odds and predictions have been flourishing online as these top contenders look forward to creating history. Leon Edwards is holding an 18-3-0 record after his success against Rafael Dos Anjos by unanimous decision. His recent fight was a no-contest back in April and his fighting record is now improved to nine victories by decision. Edwards won six by knockout and three by submission.