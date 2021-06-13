MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market struggles to meet expectations

It is not the best of times for the construction industry and its insurers. But neither is it the worst of times. The construction industry continues to face labor shortages, rising costs, supply chain woes and lingering effects of the pandemic yet it is managing to stay on a growth path. Signs of recovery are most notable in the building of single-family homes, healthcare and communication industry facilities, and some infrastructure segments such as water and wastewater infrastructure, which has increased 9% in 2021 so far, according to FMI’s 2021 North American Engineering and Construction Outlook. Meanwhile construction projects for multi-families, lodging and hospitality, and office space have shown considerable declines, the report revealed.