MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market struggles to meet expectations
Released by the Department of Labor, the monthly Employment Report provides the financial markets with the latest insight on the U.S. labor market. Wall Street was hoping the recently released May report would alleviate concerns raised in April, which was considered a major disappointment. In April, the national unemployment rate unexpectedly rose from 6% to 6.1%, its first increase since April 2020, while just 278,000 new jobs were added. Wall Street had forecast a gain of 998,000 jobs. Unfortunately, May’s report — though better than April — still failed to impress a growing number of critics.qctoday.com