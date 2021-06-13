Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MARK-TO-MARKET: Labor market struggles to meet expectations

By Mark Grywacheski
qctoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased by the Department of Labor, the monthly Employment Report provides the financial markets with the latest insight on the U.S. labor market. Wall Street was hoping the recently released May report would alleviate concerns raised in April, which was considered a major disappointment. In April, the national unemployment rate unexpectedly rose from 6% to 6.1%, its first increase since April 2020, while just 278,000 new jobs were added. Wall Street had forecast a gain of 998,000 jobs. Unfortunately, May’s report — though better than April — still failed to impress a growing number of critics.

qctoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#U S Economy#Unemployment Rate#The Department Of Labor#Employment Report#The Leisure Hospitality#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economynewsverses.com

Job openings set report of 9.Three million as labor market booms

Job openings in April soared to a report 9.Three million because the economic system quickly recovered from its pandemic depths. The usual set in April was nicely above the 8.Three million in March that itself was a brand new excessive going again to 2000 for the Labor Division’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.
ConstructionInsurance Journal

Construction Market Keeps Hammering Away – Contending with Labor Shortage, Rising Costs, Project Delays and Tough Insurance Market

It is not the best of times for the construction industry and its insurers. But neither is it the worst of times. The construction industry continues to face labor shortages, rising costs, supply chain woes and lingering effects of the pandemic yet it is managing to stay on a growth path. Signs of recovery are most notable in the building of single-family homes, healthcare and communication industry facilities, and some infrastructure segments such as water and wastewater infrastructure, which has increased 9% in 2021 so far, according to FMI’s 2021 North American Engineering and Construction Outlook. Meanwhile construction projects for multi-families, lodging and hospitality, and office space have shown considerable declines, the report revealed.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Post-Fed Markets: What to expect next?

Investors are readjusting both their thinking and positions following the Federal Reserve’s less dovish tone. The Fed raised its inflation outlook by a full percentage point and penciled in two rate hikes a year earlier than previously indicated. Fundamental analysis. At the same time, the central bank lifted its growth...
Economykitco.com

U.S. labor market healing despite unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week for the first time in 1-1/2 months, but layoffs are easing amid a reopening economy and a shortage of people willing to work. While other data on Thursday showed factory activity in the mid-Atlantic...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

City Market struggles financially; merchants’ leases extended only through 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City Market is having money problems and, until a strategic plan is in place, tenants can only sign leases through 2023. Merchants in the longstanding building north of the Indianapolis City-County Building are still struggling to get more foot traffic without the city’s work force fully back downtown and customers having to navigate a major construction project. The multi-million dollar investment will widen sidewalks, add parking and a raised crosswalk between the City Market. When it’s done later this year, both Delaware and Market Streets will be rebuilt.
Economyteletrader.com

Powell sees 'very strong' labor market in 1-2 years

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that he expects a "very strong" labor market in the United States in one to two years' time. "It's clear we're on a path to a very strong labor market," Powell stated during his press briefing with reporters after the Fed released its latest monetary policy statement. Powell added that a stronger labor market would be accompanied by "rising wages for people across the spectrum."
Economypoandpo.com

UK: Labor market strengthens midway through Q2

Experimental data for May showed that employment rose by close to 200,000 from April, with the accommodation and food services sector showing particularly sharp gains. Moreover, job vacancies surpassed pre-pandemic levels, as the economy benefitted from the marked lockdown easing. The unemployment rate is still forecast to increase somewhat later...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Powell speech: Supply and demand in labor market to meet in coming months

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook. Key quotes. "We have had a slew of retirements...
Retailmarketplace.org

How the balance of power in the labor market is shifting

Also: why retail sales are down, about that U.S.-EU truce on airplane subsidies and what lowering the Medicare eligibility age would mean for American health care. Also: why retail sales are down, about that U.S.-EU truce on airplane subsidies and what lowering the Medicare eligibility age would mean for American health care.
Economymorganstanley.com

How Tight Is the U.S. Labor Market?

Lately, signs of a disconnect in the U.S. labor market have been mounting: As the economy recovers and businesses reopen, many employers are eager to hire, yet they often can’t find workers to fill the roles. Explanations abound. Some believe that pandemic-related federal aid may dissuade a population of the...
Businessrealclearmarkets.com

High 'Quits Rate' In Labor Market Is Our Focus

I told you last week that there were strange things going on in the labor market but I had no idea how much of an understatement that really was. Much of last week's economic focus was on the inflation report but I think the JOLTS report may turn out to be more significant. Inflation was Read Full Article »
BusinessCountingPips.com

Markets cautious ahead of Fed meeting

Asian shares were a mixed bag this morning even after Wall Street closed at record highs overnight. Caution will most likely remain a key theme as investors wait for this week’s FOMC meeting for clues on future monetary policy. Although the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates and policy measures unchanged, all eyes will be on the statement language, updated economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference. The Fed has managed to persuade markets that the current jump in inflation is transitory. The question is for how long will they keep this mantra?
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Rise in wages will mean changes for labor market

Current labor shortages might be temporary as workers re-enter the labor force over the next several months, but the higher pay they’re earning won’t be, given the tendency for wages to be sticky. That’s going to make this economic expansion different than the last one. An expansion starting with high...
Marketsjanney.com

Leading Indicators and Labor Market Conditions Support Optimism

Stocks reached record highs again last week, as the incoming economic data remains consistent with an improving economy and higher profits. The consensus is now calling for historically high second-quarter economic growth of 12.8% year/year, with corporate profits expected to grow 60%. While growth will surely moderate in coming quarters, we remain encouraged by healthy consumer and labor market indicators that suggest a healthy, sustainable recovery should support stocks as we head into the back half of 2021.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Reopening U.S. Economy Fuels Inflation, Labor Market Recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in May, leading to the biggest annual increase in nearly 13 years as a reopening economy boosted demand for travel-related services, while a global semiconductor shortage drove up prices for used motor vehicles. The pandemic's easing grip on the economy was also...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rally Expected To Stall For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, rising almost 15 points or 0.9 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,625-point plateau although it's likely to run out of steam on Thursday. The global forecast for the...