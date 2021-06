LUSAKA, ZAMBIA - National Aviation Services (NAS) and NAC2000 Corporation have been awarded a tender to operate an airport lounge in the new terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka, Zambia. The airport is the largest in Zambia and has plans to serve as a hub for the region. Currently, the airport has a capacity of two million passengers per annum, which is expected to increase once commissioned, to between 4.2 to six million over a period of time. The state of the art terminal is scheduled for commissioning around August this year.