Jefferson Matters: Main Street Invites Public To June 16 Community Appreciation Night

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community is inviting the public to join them later this week in celebrating their achievements over the last year and the many people who made them possible. The annual community appreciation night begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 in the performing arts theater at the Greene County High School. Chamber staff and city leaders will recognize volunteers for their many contributions to the area’s residents and businesses. The Above and Beyond the Call (ABC) Award will be presented to an individual or couple who have exhibited exceptional leadership and commitment to the community. A reception will follow the presentation in the high school commons area. Attendees are asked to park in the south parking lot and use the south entrance.