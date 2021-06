Hey friends! Missy Whidden here with a new layout featuring Paige’s Wonders collection. I’ve been itching to use Paper 2 with the beautiful rainbow stripes, so I used it as a large background design element. I used an older cut file of Paige’s called Wonky Plaid Background and cut it on the rainbow paper using my Silhouette Cameo. I tore a large chunk of it and glued it to a sheet of thick white cardstock and then added a smaller piece to the right side. I coated a lot of the background with clear gesso and then used a rainbow variety of Shimmerz sprays to add lots of pretty color. My photo is a goofy one of me and my husband and I printed it in black & white to really allow all of the bright colors to pop around it.