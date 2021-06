BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Dylan Levitt was a schoolboy five years ago when Wales reached the semifinals at the last European Championship in their tournament debut. That inspired him to work his way into the team for this year’s edition. The 20-year-old Wales winger says “ if I wasn’t in school I’d be watching it with my mates and my family.” Levitt and his teammates will open their Euro 2020 campaign on Saturday against Switzerland in faraway Azerbaijan. Switzerland defender Ricardo Rodríguez plans to watch Wales winger Gareth Bale closely. Rodríguez says “together we can stop him.”