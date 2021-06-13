Cancel
POTUS

‘Arm up, get guns’: Lara Trump says those living near border may need to take action against migrant influx

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZaQ0_0aSxB7R700

Lara Trump has said that Americans living close to the southern border “better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they will have to take matters into their own hands” while speaking to Fox News.

The daughter-in-law of former president Donald Trump was discussing border security in her Saturday appearance on the conservative news channel.

She also blasted vice president Kamala Harris for her efforts to try to address the root causes during her recent diplomatic tour of Central America.

“She thinks she can just laugh off the crisis at the border and it’s embarrassing,” Ms Trump said.

Ms Trump suggested that it must be “insulting” for Border Patrol and ICE agents to hear about migrants crossing the border.

“It’s like they are being made a mockery of. It’s disgusting and disgraceful to see,” she said.

“I don't know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” Ms Trump added. “I guess they better arm up and get guns and get ready, and maybe they will have to take matters into their own hands. People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around.”

Ms Trump was criticised on social media for her comments.

Photojournalist Zach Roberts tweeted : “Just casually saying on a national broadcast that people should take up arms and start shooting immigrants. This is where we’re at.”

Texas Democratic Congressional candidate Russell Foster wrote : “This is dangerous. The former president’s daughter-in-law is calling for people to shoot immigrants. It's worse after multiple mass shootings over the last few days in Texas and elsewhere. This could lead to an uptick in hate crimes across the country.”

US Customs and Border Protection data publicized this week shows that May was the busiest month along the border with Mexico since Joe Biden entered the White House in January.

The Washington Post reported that authorities intercepted 180,034 migrants during the month of May. The share of migrants coming from outside Central American nations and Mexico has been growing, with the data also showing that the current spike in migrants is part of a 20-year high in illegal border crossings.

