• Classic Radio Road Show will return to live performances on June 23 at 7:30 p.m. outdoors at the Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church St., Middletown. The group will present two 1940s radio comedy classics: an episode of “Blondie” and an installment of “Fibber McGee & Molly.” Special discounted $12 tickets are available online at middletownarts.org or by calling 732-786-4100. The performance will take place outdoors under a big tent, rain or shine.