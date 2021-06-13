Police Log: Man Robbed by 2 Teens, Driver Arrested on OUI After Speeding

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 5, 4:47 a.m.: An officer patrolling on Main Street heading eastbound saw a vehicle driving fast coming in the opposite direction. The Audi A7 was going approximately 50 mph and went through a red light at Main Street and Waverley Avenue. The officer turned around, turned on the cruiser’s lights and siren, and attempted to stop the vehicle. The car then ran a red light at Main and Lexington streets. The officer discontinued pursuit and sent out a description of the vehicle. A short time later, the car drove past another officer on Warren Street in Waltham. The vehicle was clocked on radar going 50 mph. The car was stopped on Beaver Street in Waltham, near the Watertown line. When police spoke to the driver, he admitted that he had seen the police cruiser’s lights, and also said he consumed alcohol before driving. The man showed signs of intoxication and did not pass four field sobriety tests. Kevin Liu, 29, of Sudbury, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for police, two counts of red light violation, and speeding.