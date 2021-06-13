Mariposa County 2020/2021 Grand Jury Interim Report on Investigation of Public Works
June 13, 2021 - Mariposa County 2020/2021 Grand Jury Interim Report on Investigation of Public Works. Mariposa County Civil Grand Jury 2020/2021 Investigation of Public Works. The 2020-2021 Mariposa County Civil Grand Jury (MCCGJ) investigated the Public Works Department (PWD) Road Crews and found five major areas of concern that must be addressed: A hostile working environment, questionable Human Resources structure and behavior, inefficient operational performance, potential fiscal malfeasance and safety violations. The following report outlines the details of our investigation.goldrushcam.com