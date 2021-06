On edge and written off, Spain can take inspiration from Chelsea according to the man who lifted the club’s second European Cup last month. After two draws in their opening two games at Euro 2020, leaving them third in Group E, Spain must defeat Slovakia to get through. Pessimism has taken hold among fans, who whistled the team after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Poland in Sevilla. But César Azpilicueta says his experiences this season have shown there remains a way back for the national team.