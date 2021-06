While Zach Ertz is one of the better players in Eagles franchise history, he has been one of the hot trade commodities in the last few weeks. Philadelphia does not have a lot of cap space and is unlikely to compete in 2021, making it logical to part ways with the 30-year-old tight end. Trading or releasing Ertz would mean the Eagles save $8.5 million in cap space. General manager Howie Roseman would rather receive draft compensation than releasing the three-time pro bowler. Likely suitors need to have enough cap space or create enough to take on Ertz’s salary and should be in win-now mode as they are acquiring a veteran player.