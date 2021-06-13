Updated: Hyannis woman killed in overnight rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis
DENNIS – A driver was killed after reportedly being ejected during a rollover crash in Dennis around 1 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6 Eastbound before exit 78A (old exit 9A). The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital but was later pronounced dead. State Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt. A passenger escaped the wrecked vehicle with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.