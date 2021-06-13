Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dennis, MA

Updated: Hyannis woman killed in overnight rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis

capecod.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENNIS – A driver was killed after reportedly being ejected during a rollover crash in Dennis around 1 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6 Eastbound before exit 78A (old exit 9A). The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital but was later pronounced dead. State Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt. A passenger escaped the wrecked vehicle with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.

www.capecod.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
Dennis, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
Dennis, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Dennis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Dennis, MA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Cape Cod Hospital#Mass State Police#Msp#Cape Wide News#Hyundai Santa Fe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Accidents
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.