RANT to those feeding the crows. Please stop! Crows are very smart birds and scavengers, too, so they will remember where to get their food along with who is giving it to them. I miss the singing birds around my birdbaths in the mornings and evenings; now I have no birds in my yard and evenings are spent cleaning the baths of peanuts, chicken bones, pizza and (oh yes) parts of baby bunnies!