Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Blinken dismisses reports of G-7 divisions over China

By Kyle Balluck
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fa723_0aSx9Blt00
© LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday pushed back against reports of tension among G-7 leaders over China.

“What we have is largely agreement on the need to offer a much more attractive alternative to the model that China is proposing for the world.” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And the communique coming out of this summit is going to reflect that.”

Blinken, who is traveling with President Biden , also noted that China was not mentioned during the last G-7 summit in 2018.

“But here we have a commitment to work together on something called 'Build Back Better' for the world to work on pooling of investments, pooling funds, bringing the private sector into make investments in health and infrastructure, in technology for low- and middle-income countries in a way that will produce new markets for all products and also a much more attractive alternative to what China is trying to do in these countries,” he said.

Blinken added that the G-7 summit, which concludes on Sunday, may be "the most consequential one I’ve ever taken part in."

“This is one that actually demonstrated that democracies coming together can deliver in concrete ways for their people and for people around the world."

During a separate appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation," Blinken said the relationship with China is "complicated" for "virtually all of the G7 countries."

He added that the G-7 leaders must be unified and "deal with China" from a position of strength.

Biden and some G-7 allies have pushed for a tougher approach to Beijing, but have reportedly faced resistance from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and others who are reluctant to take an aggressive approach and prefer seeking out areas of economic cooperation with China.

In a shot at China, G-7 leaders on Sunday announced their commitment to cutting forced labor practices out of global supply chains.

"The United States and our G7 partners remain deeply concerned by the use of all forms of forced labor in global supply chains, including state-sponsored forced labor of vulnerable groups and minorities and supply chains of the agricultural, solar, and garment sectors — the main supply chains of concern in Xinjiang," the White House said in a release ahead of a G-7 communique, referencing a Chinese territory where Beijing's treatment of the minority population has been described as a genocide.

"Leaders agreed on the importance of upholding human rights and of international labor standards, and committed to protect individuals from forced labor," the White House statement added.

--Mychael Schnell and Brett Samuels contributed to this report, which was updated at 11:01 a.m.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

242K+
Followers
24K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#State#Abc#Sec#Cbs#German#French#The White House#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

America is back: We need a trade agenda that shows it

America is back on the world stage. That’s the theme President Biden repeatedly hit during his first international trip this month, and throughout his first several months in office. That tune resonates with American business leaders who have been calling urgently for U.S. global leadership and partnership with allies to address the global pandemic, climate challenges, cyber risks, and other threats to our economic security.
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Washington, DC after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both their ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

The US must engage with China — even when countering China

A policy statement heard around the world is that U.S. engagement with China “has come to an end.” It suggests that the Biden administration is taking a hawkish approach toward China. That stance seemed clear as the U.S. worked the G7 and NATO communiqués to confront China with an “alliance of democracies.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US, EU, UK and Canada impose fresh sanctions on Belarus

Washington (CNN) — The United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Belarus Monday in a coordinated response to the Lukashenko government's forced landing of a Ryanair flight and arrest of an opposition journalist last month as well as the "continuing repression" in the former Soviet state.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Sullivan says US preparing more Russia sanctions over Navalny

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. is preparing to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. CNN "State of the Union's" Dana Bash asked Sullivan why the Biden administration had not imposed another round of sanctions, noting that Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) had called on the White House to do so. That followed a similar call from Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the ranking members of their respective Foreign Affairs committees.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

The G-7 wants to mobilize new global financing as an alternative to China’s multilateral push

Over the weekend, President Biden and other Group of 7 leaders announced a new Build Back Better World (B3W) partnership to mobilize hundreds of billions of dollars toward infrastructure and other development projects. A key aim of B3W is to counter the global Chinese infrastructure push, which has happened bilaterally through the Belt and Road initiative and multilaterally through loans from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, or the AIIB.
Public Healthpopulist.press

Blinken: China Has to Cooperate with Coronavirus Origin Investigation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that China must cooperate with investigations from the United States and the World Health Organization into investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Anchor John Dickerson said, “Let me ask about the Chinese have said they’re …
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — The leaders of the world’s richest countries have pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, endorsed a global minimum tax on multinational corporations and agreed they will work together to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and to call on Beijing to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China warns G-7: Days of 'small' groups ruling world are over

China on Sunday warned the Group of Seven (G-7) nations that the days of “small” groups of countries ruling the world are “long gone” as the coalition meets in England to discuss a range of issues, including Beijing's growing influence in the world. “The days when global decisions were dictated...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden, G-7 leaders mobilize to counter China’s ‘Belt and Road’ project

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial democracies took aim Sunday at China’s vast “Belt and Road” infrastructure program for the developing world, pledging to establish a rival financing program that is private sector-based and, in President Biden’s words, “much more equitable.”. Mr. Biden touted the G-7’s proposed “Build...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

G-7 nations condemn forced labor in rebuke of China

President Biden finished three days of meetings with Group of 7 leaders here Sunday lauding new agreements by the world’s leading democracies to collaborate on efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, combat climate change and counter the growing threat of autocracies with an explicit rebuke of China’s forced labor practices.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Biden pressed on G-7 and China’s human rights violations against Uighurs

President Biden said Sunday that the G-7 has taken “plenty of action” against China’s human rights abuses against 1 million Uighurs in the country — even as China appeared not to head the message, warning the gathered leaders that the time of a “small” group of countries having authority over global decisions is “long gone.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Liz Peek: Biden, G-7 flunk China test – Hold Beijing accountable for COVID? Not a chance. Here's why

Think President Biden will convince the free world to get tough on China? Not a chance. In recent days, Joe Biden met with the leaders of the G-7 nations, America’s most important allies. The meeting comes in the wake of the single greatest act of villainy the world has ever known – China’s willful unleashing of a deadly virus on the globe, which caused millions of preventable deaths and untold trillions in economic harm.
POTUSNPR

Biden Urges G-7 Leaders To Call Out And Compete With China

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies unveiled an infrastructure plan Saturday for the developing world to compete with China's global initiatives, but they were searching for a consensus on how to forcefully to call out Beijing over human rights abuses. Citing China for its forced...