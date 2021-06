"As one of the tallest animals in the world, giraffes surely stand out from the rest. They are the gentle giants of the savannah stealing people’s hearts all over the world. We love seeing them in wildlife sanctuaries and on television. For all the giraffe lovers out there, here’s a little surprise. Aside from buying giraffe stuffed animals and other giraffe-themed items, you can work on giraffe coloring pages! Work on these peacock printable pages to relax and channel your inner artist."