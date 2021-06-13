Watch SEPULTURA Play Four Songs At Wacken Open Air 2018

Emigrate, the band headed up by Rammstein guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe, is now streaming their cover of "Always On My Mind." The cover features Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann and, despite the people involved, is a super upbeat number faithful to the original. "Always On My Mind" was originally written by Wayne Carson, Johnny Christopher, and Mark James in 1972 and performed by Gwen McCrae. The song was later made famous by Elvis Presley, John Wesley Ryles, Willie Nelson, and Pet Shop Boys.
