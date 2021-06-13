Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, NY

Owner, Two Workers At Long Island Sports Bar Charged After SLA Inspection

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0YOo_0aSx8ag900
Suffolk County Police Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

The owner and two workers at a Long Island sports bar have been charged following a New York State Liquor Authority Inspection.

The inspection was conducted at the Big Kahuna Bar and Grill, located in Huntington, at 1730 East Jericho Turnpike, at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, June 12.

The owner of the bar, Louis Tejada, age 52, of Wading River, was charged with:

  • Alcohol Beverage Control Law: Failure to Maintain Business Records, a Class A misdemeanor;
  • Obstructed Visibility: Tinted Glass, a Class A misdemeanor.

The security guard, a 46-year-old from West Babylon, and a 30-year-old from Kings Park, were charged with:

  • NYS General Business Law: Unlicensed Security Guard, an unclassified misdemeanor.

The New York State Liquor Authority issued 16 SLA Violations.

The Town of Huntington issued 12 summonses for combined building, fire, and code violations to the owner, and the establishment was closed for the night.

The three will be arraigned at a later date.

The following agencies were part of the inspection:

  • Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,
  • Second Squad detectives,
  • Second Precinct Patrol officers,
  • New York State Liquor Authority Investigator,
  • Huntington Town Fire Marshal,
  • Huntington Town Code Enforcement Bureau officers,
  • Huntington Town Public Safety officers,

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wading River, NY
City
Kings Park, NY
City
West Babylon, NY
Huntington, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Sports Bar#Sla#Suffolk County Police#Alcohol#The Big Kahuna Bar#Maintain Business Records#Tinted Glass#Nys General Business Law#Second Squad#Second Precinct Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by another driver near a busy Long Island intersection, police said. Bellmore resident Florent Syla was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Route 25A in Kings Park at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, when he attempted to pass a driver making a left-hand turn on to Patiky Street.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Exposing Himself On Walking Trail In Area

A Hudson Valley man was arrested on an area walking trail for exposing himself after police several complaints of a suspicious person. Joseph Cortright, age 40, of Montgomery, was arrested in Orange County by officers on Tuesday, June 15, following the complaints in Crawford. Following the complaints, the Crawford Police...
Easton, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Group Of Easton Cyclists Sideswiped, 2 Hospitalized In 'Deliberate' Hit-And-Run

A local cyclist is looking to track down the driver of a vehicle that he says “deliberately” sideswiped his group of riders and sent two victims to the hospital. Alan Kirby was cycling east on Newburg Road in Palmer Township when a vehicle sideswiped his group of about a dozen riders on the Route 33 overpass around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, he wrote in a Facebook post that has been shared almost 900 times.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Killed In Early Morning Shooting

A Hudson Valley man was shot and killed during an early morning shooting in New York City. Tamel Jackson-Breland, age 31 of Middletown, died on Monday, June 21, at the NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem around 2:35 a.m., said the NYPD. NYPD said they were notified of the shooting after Jackson-Breland...
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

Train service was delayed after a person was struck and killed by an LIRR train. The incident took place around 5:39 p.m., Monday, June 21, in Nassau County when the pedestrian was struck by the train at Bellmore Station, said MTA officials. It was the 5:12 a.m. train from Babylon...
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Vehicle Falls 25 Feet On Hutchinson River Parkway To Roadway Below, Killing Driver, Police Say

A motorist was killed when his car flipped over a concrete barrier on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County and fell about 25 feet onto another roadway. The 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling northbound at 9 p.m., Saturday, June 19, when the driver lost control, spun out, and struck the barrier, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.