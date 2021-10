Wayne Rooney has ripped former club Manchester United for not putting in sufficient effort in their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend. The current Derby County manager said it "wasn't easy to watch" the Red Devils be run off the pitch by their rivals, but he came away most concerned by "too many players not willing to run back, not willing to defend and not willing to put everything on the line for that club".

