The Israeli medical cannabis giant Panaxia announced in a press release on Wednesday that it was the first company to receive regulatory approval to market an inhalable cannabis solution in Europe – more precisely in Germany – together with its strategic partner, the German pharmaceutical company Neuraxpharm. According to an analysis of market trends in 2018-2019, inhalable cannabis solutions for vaporizers are the most common medical cannabis product in the US, accounting for over 50% of the market.