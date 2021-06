MONSTA X are reportedly working on their second English-language album, due out later this year. This is according to Eshy Gazit, CEO and founder of Gramophone Media, who confirmed in a new interview with Billboard that his new label Intertwine will release the South Korean boyband’s follow-up to 2020’s ‘All About Luv’. Gazit says that Intertwine, which has been formed in partnership with BMG, has been designed to “support artists from Asia… to bring their music language to as many people as possible”.