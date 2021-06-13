Cancel
Nebraska State

Miss Omaha crowned Miss Nebraska 2021

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 9 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After three nights of competition, Miss Nebraska 2021 was crowned at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday Night. Miss Omaha Morgan Holen won the title and will serve as the state's official ambassador and represent Nebraska at the Miss America Competition at a date to be determined in Uncasville, Connecticut.

