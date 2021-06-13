Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

England players booed for taking a knee despite plea by team

By ROB HARRIS
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgNMt_0aSx72qB00

LONDON — (AP) — Sections of fans at Wembley Stadium booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia on Sunday.

The boos, which could be heard over those fans applauding, came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture. Croatia’s players did not take a knee as expected ahead of the Group D game, which England won 1-0.

“Everybody should cheer for England,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a short time later at the G7 Summit, while not saying if he would take a knee if he was a player.

Some England fans claim taking a knee is a political act but the English Football Association said again ahead of the team's opening Euro 2020 match that the gesture is important to them and should be respected. There had been booing at England's two warmup games for the tournament that were played in Middlesbrough.

“They are doing this as a mechanism of peacefully protesting against discrimination, injustice and inequality," the FA said in a statement to fans. "This is personally important to the players and the values the team collectively represents. This gesture of unity and fighting against inequality can be traced back as far as the 18th century.

“It is not new, and English football has made it very clear that it does not view this as being aligned to a political organisation or ideology. There can be no doubt as to why the players are taking the knee and what it represents in a footballing context.”

The jeering was by some fans who also chanted “No surrender” during the national anthem. That’s a dated reference to the conflict endured for generations that saw Britain hit by terrorist attacks from the Irish Republic Army.

Croatia's national anthem was also booed by some of the 22,500 fans allowed into Wembley, which could lead to the country's soccer association being fined by UEFA.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
30K+
Followers
47K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Boos#Uk#Ap#European Championship#Group D#British#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccergranthshala.com

Croatia’s FA insists individual players CAN join England in taking the knee ahead of Euro 2020 opener if they want to… and video messages on the Wembley big screens will urge home fans NOT to boo their own players

Croatia will leave the decision to take a knee to individual players when they take on England on Sunday. Zlatko Dalic’s squad opted to sign ahead of their final friendship with Belgium and are unlikely to change their stance at Wembley. The Croatian Football Federation said they “strongly condemn any...
Societyeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Stephen Kenny condemns fans who booed Republic players for taking the knee

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny and striker Adam Idah have condemned the spectators who booed their team as they took a knee in Hungary. The Irish players showed their support for football’s anti-racism campaign ahead of kick-off at a packed Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest on Tuesday evening, but the gesture was not well received by many among the crowd.
Sportsgranthshala.com

‘Totally wrong’ to boo players taking the knee, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said he disapproves of England fans booing the national team for taking a knee in protest against racism. The prime minister said he supports the England players and can see “no reason” to boo them, although he suggested the team’s chosen method of protest was ineffective. “I support...
UEFAnordot.app

England again booed after taking knee, UEFA offers supports

England players were again booed by a section of their own fans after taking the knee in protest at racism ahead of their European Championship opener against Croatia on Sunday. Many other fans in a quarter-full Wembley applauded and cheered to drown out the boos. "We want that support, we...
Societyeastlothiancourier.com

Booing players who take the knee ‘not acceptable’ says pioneer Viv Anderson

England’s first black international footballer Viv Anderson believes booing players taking the knee in the fight against racism is “bizarre to say the least” and “just not acceptable in 2021”. The Three Lions’ European Championship campaign starts against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday but negative reaction from some fans to...
NFLbywire.news

Soccer-Cheers drown out boos as England take the knee at Wembley

LONDON, England - Cheers and applause quickly drowned out some boos as England players kneeled on Sunday in an anti-racism gesture at kick-off against Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener at Wembley. England players were shocked by jeering at the gesture from a minority of fans in two friendlies prior...
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Scotland WILL kneel at Wembley: Scottish players REVERSE decision to stand before kick-off against England and will take the knee 'as a symbol of solidarity' with their opponents as Boris urges fans NOT to boo the BLM act

Scotland will now join England in a show of solidarity by taking the knee at Wembley after reversing their original decision. Manager Steve Clarke and captain Andy Robertson said on Thursday that they would continue to take a stand against racism - as they have done since March - rather than kneeling before matches, a symbol they believe has become 'diluted'.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Relief at the FA after controversy over England's players taking the knee ahead of Croatia clash did not overshadow the game at Wembley... with smattering of boos for the anti-racism gesture drowned out by cheers

The FA breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday night after the controversy over England’s players taking the knee did not overshadow their opening European Championship game against Croatia. The vast majority of the 22,500 England fans inside Wembley applauded the players’ gesture of defiance against racism with cheers quickly...
Societygript.ie

It is fine to boo taking the knee, actually

If you happen to have been reading, oh, literally any other Irish media outlet, except perhaps the Sunday Times, over the last week, you will have encountered one perspective, and one only, on the question of footballers “taking the knee” before the kick-off of their European Championship matches. It is, you have been endlessly told, a “harmless gesture in opposition to racism”, and fans should “stand in solidarity” with the players.
Worldfoxhole.news

Patel refuses to attack England fans who boo taking the knee

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has slammed woke football stars who participate in “gesture politics” by taking the knee and has condemned attacks on British history, while refusing to join wet politicians in condemning patriotic England fans who boo millionaire athletes kneeling for BLM. The comments were made to insurgent...
Sportswopular.com

Euro 2020: Scotland Fans Return Home From England Game

The Tartan Army is returning home with some even helping to clean up London's Leicester Square. England CAN land Euro 2020 glory despite sluggish start, claims skipper Harry Kane. DEFIANT Harry Kane still believes England can have a summer of glory at the Euros. The Three Lions were booed off...