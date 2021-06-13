Blockchain.com’s Head Of Research Breaks Down State Of The Crypto Market And What’s Coming For Bitcoin

Until now, a mere tweet-of-confidence from Elon Musk has been enough to get Bitcoin's price spiking. Not any more. The tide of negative news on its carbon footprint and hostility from the Chinese government appear to be overwhelming any praise the Tesla chief can heap on the leading cryptocurrency. And if the EV-maker's celebrated Bitcoin bet goes bad––it's on the verge right now––the aftershock will further quash the frenzy that's already fading.