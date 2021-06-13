Blockchain.com’s Head Of Research Breaks Down State Of The Crypto Market And What’s Coming For Bitcoin
The month of May was not a great one for the world’s biggest cryptocurrency and June hasn’t shown significant signs of improvement, not to the casual observer at least. Bitcoin had reached highs of over $60,000 but experienced a 40% drop after Elon Musk announced his car-manufacturing company, Tesla, was suspending Bitcoin payments despite having appeared to be advocates and buying $1.5 billion worth of BTC.zycrypto.com