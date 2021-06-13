Cancel
MLB

Yankees Fall to Phillies 7-8

By Nick Youngs
wesb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 7-8 Saturday night. The Yankees are now 33 and 31 in the season and the Phillies are 31 and 31. The Yankees and Phillies face off again this afternoon at 1:05.

