Yankees Fall to Phillies 7-8

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out 9, main Philadelphia over the Yankees, 7-0, Sunday for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies again over .500. Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto mixed to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, 4 runs scored and 5 R.B.I. Philadelphia has gained 4 straight video games and three straight collection throughout a 6-1 homestand, giving the Phillies a profitable document for the primary time since they have been 22-21 earlier than play on May 20.