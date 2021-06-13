Yankees Fall to Phillies 7-8

Shockingly enough, the Phillies are playing the Braves in a three game series in Philadelphia. If it feels like it just happened, that’s because these will be the 10th, 11th and 12th time they have played each other in 2021. It’s weird, but the team that we all thought would run away with the division has surprisingly stayed around .500. That means if the Phillies want to gain any ground on them, they are running out of time.