THE REGULARS: Sioux City should consider building outdoor youth sports complex

During my four-year stint on the Sioux City Council, back in the early 1990s, the majority of our five-member team spent a lot of time on quality-of-life issues. This focus was a departure from the priorities of previous councils. For the most part, Sioux City snoozed as our big-city neighbors to the north and south began to strategically invest in enhancements like trails, and youth sports complexes. Sioux City had grown risk averse.