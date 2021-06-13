Cancel
Sioux City, IA

THE REGULARS: Sioux City should consider building outdoor youth sports complex

By JIM WHARTON
Sioux City Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring my four-year stint on the Sioux City Council, back in the early 1990s, the majority of our five-member team spent a lot of time on quality-of-life issues. This focus was a departure from the priorities of previous councils. For the most part, Sioux City snoozed as our big-city neighbors to the north and south began to strategically invest in enhancements like trails, and youth sports complexes. Sioux City had grown risk averse.

siouxcityjournal.com
