This story is so intricate that we need to take a step back. It was 2009 when Satoshi Nakamoto... Sorry, not telling you this again. In a Tim Ferris Show interview to Ethereum's co-founder, hosted by Naval Ravikant, as they discussed the future of crypto, Vitalik Buterin highlighted something that might have opened a Pandora's box "I think the Bitcoin ecosystem does have its own […] ticking time bomb demons too, like Tether is one example."