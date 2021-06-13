Cancel
2021 Bell Eliminator Helmet Range

By Geoff Baldwin
returnofthecaferacers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bell Eliminator Helmet hit shelves a couple of years ago and has been a huge success for the brand. It perfectly combined aggressive lines with a unique retro look and the latest modern safety tech. Inspired by auto-racing styles from the past it had the right look for today’s retro obsessed market. And, to top it all off, it was backed by Bell Helmets 60 years of helmet making history. For 2021 Bell has continued to expand on the Eliminator range with the introduction of 2 new colourways and the introduction of a unique custom paint service.

