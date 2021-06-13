Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio man killed in 2-vehicle crash; EB man charged for leaving scene of accident

By Nita Johnson Staff Writer
Sentinel-Echo
 9 days ago

An Ohio man is dead and an East Bernstadt man is jailed following a fatal crash on KY 1376 on Saturday afternoon. According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place around 4:43 p.m. when a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Domonic Edward Sanchez, 53, of Xenia, Ohio, was traveling west on KY 1376 and struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, causing a fatal injury to Sanchez. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

www.sentinel-echo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Laurel County, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
London, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Xenia, OH
Laurel County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Laurel County, KY
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
London, KY
City
East Bernstadt, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian France
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#City Limits#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Sheriff#Dui#Sgt#Laurel County Coroner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.