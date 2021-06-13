Ohio man killed in 2-vehicle crash; EB man charged for leaving scene of accident
An Ohio man is dead and an East Bernstadt man is jailed following a fatal crash on KY 1376 on Saturday afternoon. According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place around 4:43 p.m. when a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Domonic Edward Sanchez, 53, of Xenia, Ohio, was traveling west on KY 1376 and struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, causing a fatal injury to Sanchez. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.www.sentinel-echo.com