Environment

Forecast: Seasonal temperatures with isolated showers

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago

Similar to Saturday, calm west winds will lead to coastal areas becoming the target for morning showers and thunderstorms. Inland areas will have the better chance for stray activity tonight.

Temperatures remain fairly seasonal with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and overnights stuck in the mid to upper 70s. As the boundary turns stationary to the north, no cool down but more widespread coverage is expected with scattered showers and storms in the forecast heading into the next work week.

The NHC has increased chances of development to 50% for the next 5 days. As of now, models are still favoring the western side of the Gulf.

Depending on how the area of interest develops, there’s the chance this could negatively impact beach/boating conditions for Father’s Day weekend. As usual, models struggling a bit until a center develops.

Fort Myers, FL
