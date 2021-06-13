'Fast Money' Picks For June 14

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.23% to 35,685.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 15,145.51. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.01% to 4,549.46. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,174,540 cases with around 753,740 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,143,230 cases and 453,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,697,340 COVID-19 cases with 604,760 deaths. In total, there were at least 243,376,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,947,530 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

