Stocks

'Fast Money' Picks For June 14

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 2021-06-13

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," James McDonald said he has a price target of $20 for Beauty...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Phunware COO Weighs In On Stock's Crazy Surge

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) has dominated headlines Friday, with the stock trading up more than 500% over the last two sessions. The company runs a fully integrated cloud platform that provides data, solutions and products in a mobile-first environment. Notably, Phunware created and designed former President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%

Hubbell Inc (NYSE: HUBB) has declared a 7% increase in the common stock dividend rate. Refecting the increase, the new annual payment will be $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter, compared to the former rate of $3.92 per share, or $0.98 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Money#Oracle Corporation#Pfizer Inc#Cnbc#Beauty Health#Orcl#Fisker Inc#Fsr
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 70 Points; Ocular Therapeutix Shares Drop

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.23% to 35,685.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 15,145.51. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.01% to 4,549.46. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,174,540 cases with around 753,740 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,143,230 cases and 453,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,697,340 COVID-19 cases with 604,760 deaths. In total, there were at least 243,376,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,947,530 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Report Recap; TSLA, NFLX, JNJ, PG

TESLA (NASDAQ: TSLA) Reported: Wednesday, after trading Revenue: $13.8 billion Earnings per share: $1.86 profit per share (Non-GAAP) Tesla’s Q3, 2021 earnings were, once again, record-setting for the Company. The Company is increasing sales and has stated it is on track to “achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries” at a time when chip shortages are hampering other automakers ability to do so. Improving gross margins (up to 30.5%) was also a significant factor in Tesla performance in Q3.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

Where ARKF Stands After Q3

24/7 Wall St. takes a look at one of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest funds. The third quarter for this ETF was somewhat hampered by a weak September, but it stands to benefit from here.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts See Upto 12% Upside In Carlisle Companies

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs raised Carlisle Companies, Inc's (NYSE:CSL) price target to $250 from $240 (implying 10% upside) and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Wojs raised his estimates, incorporating the Q3 upside and a stronger price-cost spread in 2022. He remains buyer based on favorable end markets, solid execution, and underappreciated SOTP/ESG stories against a still-favorable risk/reward.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares rose 4.0% to $14.81 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 194, which is 12.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.7 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Pinterest's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 6.9%. The stock is getting hit hard in Friday's session following a big earnings miss from Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Investors are concerned the same advertising headwinds that are negatively impacting...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Quick Take Technical Analysis: Chewy, Inc

Chewy is now trading in a confirmed uptrend after printing an Oct. 20 high of $67, which was above the previous lower high of $66.52 made on Oct. 7. The stock may be settling into a bull flag pattern on the daily chart, with the pole created between Oct. 12 and Oct. 20 and the flag between Wednesday and Friday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Snap Drops After Q3 Results; Creatd Shares Jump

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 35,690.68 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 15,145.78. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,550.53. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,174,540 cases with around 753,740 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,143,230 cases and 453,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,697,340 COVID-19 cases with 604,760 deaths. In total, there were at least 243,376,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,947,530 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS

