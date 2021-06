Dear Ken: We have A/C, but our second-floor bedrooms are hot. Would a whole house fan help? The installers think we’re crazy. — Will. Answer: Not crazy: shrewd. A whole house fan will help cut air conditioning costs — not a lot, but enough to make it worthwhile. The fan sucks cool evening air into the house and out through the attic. It’s that through-the-attic part that will help lower your cooling load. And there’s another advantage. At the beginning and end of the summer, when it’s not quite hot enough for central cooling, but too warm to sleep, the whole house fan is just the ticket. In other words, you’ll start high-cost cooling later and end it earlier with the fan, and since it costs less to use per hour, you’ll save real money.