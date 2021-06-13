Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

A Sad Fact: Stimulus Checks Made Sure Some Americans Did Not Starve

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 8 days ago

Rachel Bucchino

Stimulus Payment,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iV3e1_0aSx5Qci00

A recent study by the University of Michigan unveiled that the stimulus payments, along with the additional dependent aid, significantly reduced hardship for families, as food insufficiency declined forty-two percent from December through April.

A Sad Fact: Stimulus Checks Made Sure Some Americans Did Not Starve

Here's What You Need to Remember: While it’s unlikely that there will be a fourth stimulus payment from the federal government, eligible families are set to receive the monthly child tax credit payments from the IRS, which will first be issued on July 15.

The latest round of stimulus payments authorized under President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package helped some families facing financial hardship stock cash in their savings, while others immediately sent the direct aid toward bills.

Biden’s American Rescue Plan sent $1,400 to individuals making less than $75,000 in adjusted gross income and married couples earning under $150,000, as well as an additional $1,400 per child, including dependents 17 and older.

The additional direct relief is a separation from the first two rescue packages, as the December measure didn’t send money to dependents 17 and older and as the Cares Act passed in March 2020 sent children a smaller amount.

More from The National Interest How Did You Spend Your Stimulus Check? $3,600 Cash Windfall: The Next 'Stimulus Check' Plan Is Here Are You Behind on Rent? Joe Biden Has a Stimulus Payment for That

A recent study by the University of Michigan unveiled that the stimulus payments, along with the additional dependent aid, significantly reduced hardship for families, as food insufficiency declined forty-two percent from December through April. The study, which used Census Bureau data for its analysis, also found that financial instability dropped forty-three percent for families with children between the same time period.

The authors of the study pointed to the stimulus payments as a major factor in reducing financial and mental hardship.

“When the federal government took action in the form of robust, broad-based cash income transfers that responded to macroeconomic conditions, hardship was held at bay and by some estimates even declined,” the co-authors wrote in the study.

Some families tried to save the pandemic aid.

Laurynn Vaughn, 37, told CNBC that she wanted to save the direct payments, but by the time the stimulus money arrived, other expenses swelled up.

“I’m definitely in a better place, but I’ve not met my goals,” Vaughn, the mother of two daughters aged four and five, said, noting that she was able to save roughly half of the money.

Other families decided to use the stimulus payments to help their children adjust to the remote instruction lifestyle, purchasing school supplies and needed furniture, like a desk.

Some families, however, were hit hard by the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic, especially those with parents in the hospitality, restaurant, and bar sectors of the economy.

Brittany Baker, thirty-six, who was furloughed from her occupation as a housekeeper, immediately used the relief for rent that she had owed, according to CNBC.

“It was just a way to pay another bill,” she said. “I did what I had to do, not what I wanted.”

Baker is a mother of three children, all under the age of five, with another child due in August.

While it’s unlikely that there will be a fourth stimulus payment from the federal government, eligible families are set to receive the monthly child tax credit payments from the IRS, which will first be issued on July 15.

Individuals with children making less than $75,000 or $150,000 married couples who filed jointly, will receive the full enhanced credit amount, which stands at $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and $3,000 for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

The monthly payments will range from $250 to $300 and will continue through December. The rest of the credit will be available when families file their tax returns next year.

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report, and The Hill. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image : Flickr

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Money#American Rescue Plan#The National Interest#Census Bureau#Cnbc#The Washington Post#U S News World Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
POTUSCBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued last week. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is part...
POTUSAOL Corp

IRS notifies 36 million families that may qualify for monthly Child Tax Credit payments

The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to 36 million American families that may be eligible for the monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments starting in July. "The letters are going to families who may be eligible based on information they included in either their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return or who used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov last year to register for an Economic Impact Payment," the agency said in a statement on Monday.
POTUSForbes

Trump Reportedly Considered Sending Covid-Infected American Tourists To Guantanamo

Former President Donald Trump early on in the Covid-19 pandemic floated the idea of sending infected American tourists to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, according to an excerpt of an upcoming book which adds new detail to the behind-the-scenes chaos of the Trump administration’s controversial pandemic response. Key...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump World's latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats

(CNN) — Close your eyes and picture this come January 2023. "Speaker of the House: Donald J. Trump." If you are like most Americans, the thought of Trump -- the man who incited an act of "domestic terrorism," as FBI Director Christopher Wray has defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- as speaker is both appalling and alarming.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security's disability program desperately needs fixing

Some say history judges a nation by how it treats its most vulnerable people. The United States might fare poorly if we look at the Supplemental Security Income program, which provides need-based cash assistance to about 8 million extremely poor disabled and elderly people. Established in 1972, SSI has strict...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Dr. Ronny Jackson says Biden is 'not physically or cognitively fit,' demands cognitive test to determine if he should remain in office

Dr. Ronny Jackson said he wants President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test to assess his mental aptitude following his first international tour as president. "We can't sit on this any longer," Jackson said during a segment on Hannity Thursday night. Jackson, also a freshman Texas Republican congressman, pointed...
Income TaxPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stimulus update: IRS sends out next batch of stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service has issued 2.8 million COVID-19 stimulus payments during the past two weeks, the agency announced Wednesday. The most recent batch of $1,400 payments brings the total sent to Americans to more than 169 million payments equaling some $395 billion. The payments, intended as an economic boost to Americans hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, were authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Joe Biden has made a number of policy proposals since becoming president. He's also passed some major legislation, including the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided stimulus checks and other relief for Americans struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. One issue he hasn't addressed, though, is Social Security. And it's an...
Relationshipsgobankingrates.com

Your Ex Could Get You More Money From Social Security

All ties aren’t always cut after a divorce, even when it comes to Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration, your ex-spouse can receive benefits based on your work record if:. Your marriage lasted at least 10 years. Your ex-spouse hasn’t remarried. Your ex-spouse is 62 or older.