Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open last week citing mental health concerns. This came after Osaka announced that she would not be participating in post-match news conferences and the officials of Roland Garros fined the 23-year-old for failing to honor her contractual media obligations. But the second-ranked woman in tennis chose to put her mental health first and withdrew from the tournament. In her follow-up statement, she wrote: “Anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.” She went onto acknowledge that reporters had not been unkind to her, but she thought "it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.”