Sunday Summary: COVID Hits Miami Cryptocurrency Conference

Part of the emergence of Miami as a more and more realistic alternative to New York for businesses has been (at least, in part) driven by the politics of COVID. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of the first governors to suspend all COVID restrictions in the state, has cheerfully ripped the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and is currently locked in battle with Norwegian and Carnival cruise lines for requiring vaccine passports of passengers. This was always a political bet on DeSantis’ part; he suspected that openings would become safer, that most people would welcome this, and that Florida would likely reap the benefits of this looser posture.