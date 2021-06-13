Cancel
Montevideo, MN

1205 E Lincoln Avenue Montevideo, MN 56265

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,726 Sq Ft | Single Family Residence | MLS # 6007911. Let this beautiful 1940's house overcome you with excitement as you see all that this house has to offer. The potential is endless for this property sitting on an oversized corner lot. The main floor and 2nd story offer 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with plenty of living space and separate dining area. The basement has been reconstructed for a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom provide a secondary living space or potentially rented out with a full kitchen and living area. Just waiting on your finishing touches. The immaculate size and beauty of this home can create a wonderful home for any individual.

