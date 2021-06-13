Opinion: Oregon can lead the nation in showing bipartisan support for climate action

In response to “Oregon could end up throwing away 120,000 doses of expiring Johnson & Johnson vaccine if large numbers don’t get their shots this summer” (June 10): How can our state and nation be willingly prepared to waste hundreds of thousands, potentially millions, of J&J vaccine doses? If their expiration is close and it is clear they will not be used here, we need to distribute them globally. Countries around the world are struggling to vaccinate vulnerable populations and health care workers as their citizens die of COVID-19 every day. For instance, Haiti, Guatemala and Honduras all have less than 3% of their populations vaccinated. The J&J vaccine can be distributed effectively and quickly, as it requires only one dose, which makes it perfect to share with countries that may lack resources. We all benefit when global herd immunity is reached, reducing variants and working to end COVID-19. Smallpox was eradicated and polio has been greatly reduced through global vaccination programs. We can do this again. I implore the decision makers involved, both at the state and federal level, to release these J&J vaccines to other countries in need.