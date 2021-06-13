Cancel
Oregon State

Opinion: Oregon can lead the nation in showing bipartisan support for climate action

By Guest Columnist
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Brod is a fourth-generation Oregonian and Democrat who lives in Portland. Mercer is a Democrat who lives in Portland. Means is the state climate coordinator for Trout Unlimited and a Republican who lives in Beaverton. Nothing is more divisive in Oregon than climate action, right? Many Oregon Democrats say you...

