How Does Sublimation Printing Work

What is the difference between a Sublimation printer and using your Cricut and HTV, you may ask? Well, it all depends on what finished product you are looking for. Let’s start with the Cricut and HTV. There are two ways of looking at this. The first is you can use single color HTV (Heat Transfer Vinyl) and layer one color on top of the other. Usually, 3 to 4 layers are the maximum as after that the t-shirt starts to become quite stiff and will be uncomfortable to wear. The second option is to use printable vinyl. This option is quicker and, of course, will be a single layer. You print your image with an inkjet printer onto the printable vinyl. Printable vinyl is usually white, so it works better on light colors. Both printable vinyl and HTV can be put on with a heat press, but if you are using more than one layer with HTV, you have to carefully line up each layer and, of course, wait till it has cooled before putting the next layer on.