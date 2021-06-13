Cancel
Religion

‘Breaking Bad’: The Religious Symbolism Hiding in the Show

By ScreenCrush Staff
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watching Breaking Bad, you will see a ton of religious symbolism hiding in the show — particularly in the series’ bloody final season. It’s not a coincidence that people refer to Walter White as “The Devil.” Both share the same original sin: Pride. Series creator Vince Gilligan was raised Catholic, and brought his intense knowledge of its customs and history to the show. Look closely, and you’ll see how Gilligan‘s upbringing and Christianity in general informs Breaking Bad‘s moral arc.

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

