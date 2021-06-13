‘Breaking Bad’: The Religious Symbolism Hiding in the Show
Watching Breaking Bad, you will see a ton of religious symbolism hiding in the show — particularly in the series’ bloody final season. It’s not a coincidence that people refer to Walter White as “The Devil.” Both share the same original sin: Pride. Series creator Vince Gilligan was raised Catholic, and brought his intense knowledge of its customs and history to the show. Look closely, and you’ll see how Gilligan‘s upbringing and Christianity in general informs Breaking Bad‘s moral arc.y105fm.com