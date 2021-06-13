Stock Market Outlook Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 4502.37% in 1 Year

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (6/11/20 – 6/11/21) During the 1 Year forecasted period several picks in the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 8 out 10 returns. The prediction with the highest return was GME, at 4502.37%. NTZ and HOV also performed well for this time horizon with returns of 1484.38% and 257.72%, respectively. The package itself saw an overall return of 652.62%, providing investors with a 619.48% premium above the S&P 500’s return of 33.14% for the same time period.