These are clear signs that a company isn't prepared for a healthy hybrid culture and environment, according to a new FlexJobs report. Sixty-eight percent of companies don't have a detailed plan for what a hybrid work environment will look like, yet nine out of 10 companies plan to move to some form of this model, according to a McKinsey report. The move to a hybrid work environment—a blend of in-person and remote workplaces—is on the rise since the pandemic proved people can be productive from home, and 83% of workers now want a hybrid workplace.