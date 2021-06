The third wave of Covid-19 cases in the UK has already began, according to government advisers – who said it was possible strict lockdown curbs would have to reintroduced at some point this year.It comes as a new study commissioned by the government found Covid infections have increased 50 per cent since the start of May – as the country struggles to combat the rise of the highly-transmissible Delta variant first detected in India.“We’re at the beginning of [the third wave] now,” said Professor Neil Ferguson, the Imperial epidemiologist dubbed “Professor Lockdown” by the tabloid press.Professor Graham Medley –...