Everyone Thinks GameStop Just Leaked The ‘New Nintendo Switch’ [Update]
Update: While I am still waiting to hear back from GameStop corporate, I’ve spoken with some individual stores and this is the gist of what they’re telling me:. Essentially, this ad copy is just all over the place and confusing, but fundamentally no, it does not represent a new Nintendo Switch console, ie. the Pro, being imminently announced. I was told a number of stores were getting in new shipments of current Nintendo Switches this Tuesday, hence the promotion, and this does not have to do with a new model coming.www.forbes.com