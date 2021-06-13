Everyone Thinks GameStop Just Leaked The ‘New Nintendo Switch’ [Update]

June has now rolled around, which means it’s time for two things: the return of E3 and Nintendo releasing yet another system update for the Switch, apparently. The Big N has rolled out version 12.0.3 of the Switch system firmware, bumping it up just a notch. This update comes on the heels of other similarly incremental updates that have been releasing pretty steadily over the past few months. Though Nintendo keeps updating the Switch, there hasn’t been a truly substantial drop of new features and improvements in quite some time now. Thus, this latest system update is just another run-of-the-mill “stability improvement” patch, as the company tends to put it.