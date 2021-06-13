Lee focused on improving, not a Tigerless Omaha

When a team misses the NCAA Baseball Tournament watching the event proves a difficult experience for coaches of those teams that are left out.

After the first losing season in 64 years Clemson head coach Monte Lee voiced his disappointment and frustration with how things turned out this year.

When asked if he watches the baseball tournament in his spare time Lee said he can’t watch the games because he’s too busy evaluating his own team. Watching the tournament without playing in it is also affects Lee emotionally.

“If my team is not playing, I do not watch,” Lee said on JB and Goldwater in Charleston Thursday. “It’s more of an emotional thing for me unless it’s a friend of mine on the coaching staff that I want to see their team.”

In fact, Lee doesn’t even watch the College World Series unless his team is playing in it. And has never played on or coached a team in Omaha.

“I don’t like watching the College World Series because I’m busy trying to figure out why my team is not in the College World Series to try and get us there,” Lee said.

At the moment Lee has his sights turned toward recruiting now that his staff is able to get back on the road after the NCAA’s dead period lifted on June 8. The Tigers’ skipper tries to keep his head down and be in the moment no matter what is going on.

“I’m focused on the task at hand, if we are in season I’m focused on my team, if we are in the summer months I’m focused on recruiting, if we are in the fall, I’m focused on evaluating our team,” Lee said. “I’m a pretty in the moment guy when it comes to whatever the time of the year is.”

