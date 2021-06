Consider that Brazilian death metal act Abstracted took their name from a song by Swedish melodic death metal greats Scar Symmetry. In contrast, consider that the band cite Necrophagist, Gojira, The Faceless, Between The Buried And Me, Death and Coroner as their biggest musical influences. Then attempt to hone in on their sound in your head… and you’ll still likely be off. We’ll give them “death metal” in some form or other, but that’s as far as we’re willing to go!