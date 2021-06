Gareth Southgate has done a fine job in his five years as England manager. He took over the position when the national side was in chaos and was the right man to nurse along a new wave of talent. Even more exciting for the 50-year-old is that another crop of exceptional players has developed under his tenure.Now Southgate faces a huge test. Too often over the years England’s potential in major tournaments has been overhyped. But in the next month they have a real chance of becoming European champions. The manager has a squad with the class to win...