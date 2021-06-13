Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Match Preview – Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2020/21, third ODI – NEWPAPER24

newpaper24.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch Preview – Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2020/21, third ODI. Sri Lanka’s excursions over the previous two months have a way of haunting familiarity to them. Key gamers are absent as a consequence of numerous unlucky causes (on this tour, Lahiru Kumara could not make it as a result of he contracted Covid-19, Dasun Shanaka’s visa did not come via, and Angelo Mathews has needed to return dwelling for private causes). The gamers that stay have proven combat at occasions, placing collectively respectable partnerships, often stringing collectively some strong spells. However the sequence wins have eluded them. Since December, Sri Lanka have misplaced all matches other than that one T20I final week.

newpaper24.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Holder
Person
Darren Bravo
Person
Angelo Mathews
Person
Evin Lewis
Person
Shai Hope
Person
Pathum Nissanka
Person
Thisara Perera
Person
Lahiru Kumara
Person
Ashen Bandara
Person
Kieron Pollard
Person
Jason Mohammed
Person
Fabian Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Indies#Odi#Wwlll#Nuwan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
Sportsnewpaper24.com

Present Sri Lanka cricketers to play Legends group in charity match – NEWPAPER24

Present Sri Lanka cricketers to play Legends group in charity match. A Sri Lanka Legends group is about to tackle a group of present Sri Lankan cricketers, together with those that have represented the nationwide group, in a charity match on Might 4 in Pallekele. The match is about to be televised and may be the primary in Sri Lanka to host followers for the reason that onset of the pandemic – this, nevertheless, continues to be on the dialogue section with Sri Lanka’s well being authorities.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Cricket-Sri Lanka agree to England tour despite contract row

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka’s cricket board said on Tuesday its players have agreed to tour England, even though a contract dispute remains unresolved. The players, including test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and ODI skipper Kusal Perera, had refused to sign new contracts which offer lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives.
TravelBirmingham Star

Sri Lanka to tour England after pay-row ban threat

Sri Lanka's players have set aside a pay dispute with national cricket chiefs until the England tour is over, after being threatened with bans of up to three years if they did not play. The cricket board has cut fees for 24 national players by up to 40 percent in...
Sportshelloniceworld.com

Shikhar Dhawan To Lead New-Look India Squad In Sri Lanka ODI, T20I Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India Men’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan will lead in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who are on the tour of England with the Test team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain. The squad has several new faces in middle-order batsman Nitish Rana, all-rounder K Gowtham, opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and fast bowler Chetan Sakariya among others. Devdutt Padikkal, another opening batsman, also features in the squad even as Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, and Simarjeet Singh have been named as net bowlers.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Cricket-Dhawan to lead second-string India on Sri Lanka tour

(Reuters) - Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will lead a second-string India team in their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka next month with pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar named as his deputy, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday. India will face the hosts in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20...
Premier Leaguelatestnewspost.com

Mathews left out of Sri Lanka squad

Experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been left out of Sri Lanka men’s limited-overs tour of England. Uncapped trio Dhananjaya Lakshan, Charith Asalanka and Ishan Jayaratne have been included ahead of 34-year-old Mathews, who has played 218 one-day and 78 Twenty20 internationals. Mathews scored a century against England in the hosts’...
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

India tour of Sri Lanka to commence on July 13

The dates for India’s much-awaited limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka have been announced. The teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is between July 13 and 25. India and Sri Lanka will be playing three ODIs on July 13, 16 and 18, respectively. The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is, which will be played on July 21, 23 and 25.
Worldpapernewsnetwork.com

West Indies vs South Africa

Despite slumping to an innings defeat before lunch on the third day of the first Test in St Lucia, West Indies had one undoubted silver lining in the form of their debutant fast bowler, Jayden Seales, whose fiery performance in a losing cause hinted at a hugely promising future in the sport.
Sportskeralakaumudi.com

Dhawan to lead India on Sri Lanka tour; Sanju, Devdutt included in squad

MUMBAI: Opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Thursday named as captain of the Indian team that will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour next month while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. India are scheduled to clash with Sri Lanka in three One-day Internationals and as many as Twenty20 matches on the tour that will begin on July 13 and conclude on July 25 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI

By Nitin SrivastavaNew Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that former India skipper Rahul Dravid will coach the team for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team will play three ODIs and three T20Is at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
Worldnewpaper24.com

SL vs Ind 2021 – Shikhar Dhawan to captain India on limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka – NEWPAPER24

SL vs Ind 2021 – Shikhar Dhawan to captain India on limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Okay Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya have all obtained maiden call-ups to the nationwide staff, figuring within the 20-man India squad for the white-ball sequence in Sri Lanka, scheduled for July. The second-string squad – the principle staff will probably be in England on the time – will probably be captained by opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, who has by no means led India beforehand, and have quick bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar because the vice-captain.
Worldtheglobalherald.com

Team Departure | Sri Lanka tour of England 2021

Sri Lanka Cricket published this video item, entitled “Team Departure | Sri Lanka tour of England 2021” – below is their description. Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
Sportstheglobalherald.com

NEWCOMERS | Sri Lanka Tour of England 2021

Sri Lanka Cricket published this video item, entitled “NEWCOMERS | Sri Lanka Tour of England 2021” – below is their description. Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

Team India denied practice matches in Sri Lanka – Reports

Team India’s request to hold practice matches against a Sri Lanka ‘A’ team or any other local side has been reportedly denied by the authorities citing COVID-19 protocols. The Shikhar Dhawan-led contingent is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation. They will now have...
Sportsnewpaper24.com

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews to return house from West Indies tour – NEWPAPER24

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews to return house from West Indies tour. Mathews leaves on the day of the second ODI, having captained the T20I leg of the tour. There are two ODIs and two Exams but to be performed, in addition to a apply match forward of the Check sequence. He was anticipated to be in Sri Lanka’s center order for all of those matches.
World24newshd.tv

Pakistan A team's tour of Sri Lanka doubtful

Pakistan "A" team's proposed tour of Sri Lanka is likely to be postponed, it is learnt. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was originally scheduled to send its "A" team to Sri Lanka to play three ODIs' and two four-day games in the month of May, but then was postponed to June and finally to July this year.
Sportsdallassun.com

England name George Garton in ODI squad

London [UK], June 19 (ANI): England men's head coach Chris Silverwood on Saturday named a 16-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka starting in Durham on June 29. Sussex fast bowler George Garton is named in the squad for the first time. Having been a mainstay of...
Sportsnewpaper24.com

ENG vs SL 2021 – Coach Mickey Arthur desires top-heavy Sri Lanka to search out middle-order steadiness in England – NEWPAPER24

ENG vs SL 2021 – Coach Mickey Arthur desires top-heavy Sri Lanka to search out middle-order steadiness in England. Increased strike charges, higher rotation, and extra depth after the sphere spreads. As Sri Lanka try to defibrillate their flatlining limited-overs recreation, the center overs are the realm that coach Mickey Arthur desires his batters to concentrate on towards England. Of their earlier ODI collection towards Bangladesh, it’s on this interval that the innings misplaced its method twice, resulting in a 2-1 collection loss.