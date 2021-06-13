Match Preview – Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2020/21, third ODI – NEWPAPER24

Match Preview – Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2020/21, third ODI. Sri Lanka’s excursions over the previous two months have a way of haunting familiarity to them. Key gamers are absent as a consequence of numerous unlucky causes (on this tour, Lahiru Kumara could not make it as a result of he contracted Covid-19, Dasun Shanaka’s visa did not come via, and Angelo Mathews has needed to return dwelling for private causes). The gamers that stay have proven combat at occasions, placing collectively respectable partnerships, often stringing collectively some strong spells. However the sequence wins have eluded them. Since December, Sri Lanka have misplaced all matches other than that one T20I final week.